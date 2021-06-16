KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Even hotter temps as we push into Father’s Day weekend!

Summer is just around the corner, but the temperatures have arrived a bit early! Highs in the 90s and even triple digits are on the way with plenty of sunshine to go with it!

Tonight: Mild and calm as low temps bottom out around 70 degrees again. Winds will remain light at less than 15 mph with clear skies all night.

Thursday: High temps are going to remain hot as we get back into the mid 90s generally. Winds won’t be of much assistance to cool us off as they’ll remain less than 10 mph most of the day with lots of bright sunshine to go around as well.