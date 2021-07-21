KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Here comes the heat!

After an unusually cool and mild first half of July Mother Nature woke up finally and realized that the month is almost over and she forgot to turn on the heater! While we’re not anticipating triple digits in this forecast period just yet, we’ll most likely be getting close.

Tonight: Mild and humid as low temps stay in the mid to upper 60s. Winds die down a little to around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Thursday: It won’t be a dramatic change but it will be warmer. Instead of 80s we’re anticipating low to mid 90s. Winds are going to stay a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph all day with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds that have a small chance of seeing a brief shower or two.