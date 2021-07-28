KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: More mild temps hang around until the weekend

While it’s certainly not the coolest forecast we’ve had this year, it’s not the hottest either! High temps will hover around average for the next couple of days, spike over the weekend back to near triple digits and then drop as far down as the upper 80s potentially next week thanks to a cold front.

Tonight: Low temps will remain mild as we dip down into the lower 70s. Winds won’t be much of a factor so expect a stale and calm night overall.

Thursday: A gorgeous day is on the way! Expect a few clouds and even a stray shower or two throughout the afternoon hours primarily. High temps are going to get back into the mid 90s but I don’t think we’ll see any triple digits across the Big Country.