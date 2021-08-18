KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: More rain possible tomorrow

It’s been wet across the Big Country over the last couple of days. Some areas around the Big Country have received a substantial amount of rainfall in the amount of several inches of rain and flash flooding has reared its head. Other have seen as little as a couple tenths of an inch of rain. Either way, we’re not quite out of the woods yet in terms of rain chances!

Tonight: Lingering showers and even a couple of storms could remain or build back in by the early morning hours tomorrow. Low temps will stay in the 70s with mostly cloudy to partly cloud skies expected.

Thursday: Another beautiful day! Rain won’t be quite as persistent as it’s been the last couple of days. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will pop up again but in fewer areas and for less time than the rain we’ve seen so far. High temperatures will also climb back into the low to mid 90s in the afternoon hours.