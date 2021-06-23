KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: More scorching temps before our next cold front

High temps will continue to approach the 100° mark by the end of the week so stay hydrated and be prepared for more of this heat!

Tonight: Mild and humid as we stay in the 70s all night. Winds will relax ever so slightly but remain breezy at around 10 to 20 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Thursday: Windy and hot! High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s yet again. Winds are going to be pretty breezy and borderline gusty at around 20 to 30 mph gusts throughout the day. The sun will be out most, if not the entire day tomorrow!