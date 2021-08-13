KRBC Weekend Forecast: Rain chances and cooler temps settle in for the weekend ahead

The forecast for the Big Country this weekend is picture perfect in my book! We’ve got rain chances, slightly cooler temperatures and a little more cloud cover on the way, and while that’s not the best weather to get your tan on I’m betting there will be enough sunshine to do that too if you want!

Tonight: Lingering showers could persist across a small portion of the area. Lows will remain in the 70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected. Winds won’t be very strong either staying less than 15 mph all night.

Saturday: Don’t expect a HOT forecast.. We’ll still see 90s in the afternoon at the hottest points but with spotty rain chances and more cloud cover it’s likely we’ll see a mix of lower 90s and 80s throughout the day. Winds also are going to relax to less than 15 mph with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies at times.

Sunday: Another potentially even cooler afternoon – but not by much! High temps will again hover around 90 degrees and will fluctuate pretty wildly depending on where showers and storms pop up through the afternoon and even hours. Winds are staying calm at less than 15 mph all day.