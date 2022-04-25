Monday, April 25th, 2022

Tonight: Clouds begin to clear overnight allowing for some radiational cooling as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40’s tonight. A cold and tad humid night is expected across the region with winds continuing from the northeast between 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: a B-E-A-Utiful day is expected tomorrow, a bit on the cooler side with afternoon highs in the mid 70’s with winds switching back out of the south-southeast 5-15 mph. Overnight expect temperatures to drop into the low 50’s.

Future Discussion: Warmer days lies ahead with at least some brief isolated rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with an approaching dry-line. By the end of the week temperatures will be back into the 90’s with a cold front and rain chances expected by the weekend as winds pick up beginning Thursday.