More beneficial rain tomorrow before a cooler and drier start to October kicks in

After some extremely beneficial rainfall across the Big Country today we’ll see a continuation of rain chances into the end of the week and even start of the weekend before we get a chance to dry out next week.

Tonight: Mild and on the cooler side as low temps get down to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain light outside of any storms that could pop up in the later evening hours. A 40% chance of any lingering showers and storms will be possible.

Friday: A beautiful day ahead again! High temps will stay around 80 degrees with more scattered to at times widespread rainfall expected heading into the later evening and overnight hours. Another 60% chance of rain could lead to some rain delays for evening football games, especially in the western half of the Big Country.