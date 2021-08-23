More heat and dry weather is the name of the game to finish out August

Not much relief in this forecast as we gear up for the final week or so of August. High pressure will maintain a grip on the Big Country and generally keep rain chances out of the forecast, keeping winds calm and skies clear for the next several days.

Tonight: Mild all night as lows stay in the 70s. Skies will remain clear with a calm breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Another hot day ahead! High temps will peak in the upper 90s for most, with some staying in the mid 90s and others as high as the lower 100s. Winds again will stay on the lower side of things at around 5 to 15 mph.