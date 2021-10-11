More rain and storms along with cooler weather ahead this week

After a gorgeous weekend with a lot of wind and a handful of storms, today was a pleasant break from all of that. However, as we move into the middle of October we’ve got more cold fronts and widespread rain chances coming back to the Big Country that could bring some flooding concerns for parts of the area as well.

Tonight: Mild with increasing winds, we’ll see generally clear skies as well. Winds will ramp up to breezy by the morning with humidity also increasing overnight. Low temps are sticking to the mid 60, winds by the morning will be around 10 to 20 mph and we could begin to see some rain showers by the morning hours as well.

Tuesday: Get ready for the opposite of Monday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph or more as we also see an increase in potential scattered to at times widespread showers and storms throughout the day. High temps could also reach up close to the 90 degree mark again but generally stay in the 80s for the vast majority of the area.