Saturday evening forecast: Be’leaf’ in seasonal temperatures ahead

Saturday, October 2nd, 2021

Tonight: Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60’s, with northerly winds around 5 mph and mostly clear conditions.

Tomorrow: A break from the rain and the cloudy skies we have grown accustomed to, sunny skies and low dewpoints will rule the day Sunday. Almost forcing you to roll down your windows and get out the Fall décor if not already out. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80’s with overnight lows into the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: Steady is the name of the game with seasonal-like temperatures heading into the first full week of October. Slight chance for rain out towards the south (nothing severe expected), as temperatures increase heading into the weekend.