Saturday, February 19th, 2022

Tonight: After a rather warm February day expect some cloud cover to move on in with temperatures a few degrees above normal. Winds will be from the south between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Another warm day with temperatures into the lower 70’s with some cloud cover moving in during the early morning. Winds will be a bit gusty from the south-southwest between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows are expected to be into the low 50’s.

Future Discussion: Come Monday you’ll want to grab that umbrella as we have scattered showers with a marginal chance for severe weather out east with the main concerns of large hail, strong winds and dangerous lightning accompanied by heavy rain. A fire weather watch up north until 8 pm. With a strong cold front by Tuesday brining in a chance for a wintry mix by Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now there is plenty of disagreement between models on timing, type and amounts. So stay with us while we continue to fine tune the forecast.