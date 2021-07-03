KTAB Your Weather Authority

Saturday evening forecast: flexibility is key as rain chances back off

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions with a few other pop-up showers (30%) through the evening with overnight lows are once again expected to be in the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.

4th of July : a few early pop-up showers expected mainly across the eastern big country. Decreasing cloud cover is to be expected through the afternoon. If you plan to be hitting the grill EARLY, make sure you have a plan B just in case. Overall the accumulation is expected to be light, with easterly winds around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: Monday is when we can expect an EARLY chance for a few more showers with some potential flash flooding concerns out west. Expect temperatures to remain in the 80’s with feels like temperatures in the 90’s as rain chances hold on strong. Overnight lows will be in the low 70’s. So, keep hydrated and remember, if you hear thunder roar, it’s time to head indoors.

