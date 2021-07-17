Saturday evening forecast: Incoming cold front with a full moon arrive next week

Saturday, July 17th, 2021

Tonight: Expect a mostly clear night with temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s. A warm, humid night is in store for us as those dewpoints stay in the 70’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny across the region with a few areas to the southwest that we will be monitoring for some strong/severe storm potential. Temperatures will fall into the low 90’s much like today. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70’s with windspeeds around 5-10 mph from the south. Enjoy the dry and warm pattern because we have cooler weather on the way.

Future Discussion: Next week expect temperatures to top off in the upper 80’s. UNHEARD of in late July are the temperatures that stick around below average. The cold front will drag across a cold front that will kick up a few spotty showers. On and off showers will continue through the week along with a shot at our next full moon, ‘Bucks Moon’ (go bucks!) by Friday.