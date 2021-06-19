Saturday Evening Forecast: It’s time to turn up the heat for Father’s day

Saturday, June 19th, 2021

Tonight: Happy Juneteenth! Overnight lows will be falling into the low 70’s. Expect clear skies with winds from the south-southeast at 10 mph.

Father’s Day: Happy Father’s day to all the amazing fathers out there. Enjoy the sunny and calm day but please do remember to stay hydrated as you get spoiled for all the amazing things that father’s do. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90’s with most out west hit triple-digit temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: Cold front expected Monday with temperatures becoming cooler into the mid 80’s by Tuesday. Unfortunately, that won’t last long as an upper level ridge moves in bringing in warmer weather and stronger wind speeds. Overnight lows will generally be in the mid 60’s to mid 70’s.