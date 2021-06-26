Saturday Evening Forecast: rain chances and cooler weather stick around

Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Tonight: Expect strong to severe storms possible with overnight lows falling to the low 70’s. Winds will pick up later this evening from the south0southeast around 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Expect 1/10″-1/4″ possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered to isolated rain chances continue across the big country. With the arrival of the cold front expect temperatures to reach a maximum near the mid to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s. With south-southeasterly winds ranging 10-15 gusting to 25 mph at times. Rain accumulation between 1/4″-1/2″ expected.

Future Discussion: Cooler temperatures all week thanks to some continuing rain chances and pair of cold fronts through the region. Best day for rain will come Monday and Tuesday bringing in around 3/4″-1″ in some areas. Wednesday-Thursday we welcome back the 90’s and by the weekend we have another cold front anticipated to arrive Friday dropping temperatures back into the mid 80’s.