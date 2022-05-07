Saturday, May 7th, 2022

Tonight: A sit on the porch and stare at the stars kind of night. Clear skies with temperatures well above normal into the mid 75’s. Winds will be out of the south between 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Another beautiful day to break records due to maximum temperatures being well above normal. Happy mother’s day to all mothers across the big country! You’ll most likely need a cool beverage at your side due to this hot weather. Afternoon highs will peak at 105° with overnight lows into the low 70’s with winds from the south between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times so hold on tight to lashes and long hair!

Future Discussion: Well above temperatures will be the name of the game with breezy winds through the week. However, there is a chance for some widespread rain across the region come Tuesday with a chance for strong to severe storms possible. So keep the umbrella handy, later by the weekend we are anticipating a cold front.