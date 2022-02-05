Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Tonight: Another hard freeze for the big country tonight with overnight lows into the low 20’s. So don’t forget your 4 P’s. Wind chill will be between 15°-20° as winds arrive from the south between 5-10 mph. Could see a few areas of patchy frost with any melted snow turning back into black ice.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine with a cold front arriving by the early afternoon. This front won’t really affect our afternoon high temperatures. Only dry out our air and return winds out of the north. Overnight lows still in the mid 20’s with another freeze expected areawide so don’t forget to wrap those pipes.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will continue to warm into mid-week before a weak cold front arrives dropping those temperatures by a couple degrees. Also changing the wind direction. Overnight lows below freezing until Thursday as we approach a 70° day by next weekend.