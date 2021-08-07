Saturday evening forecast: warm and windy weather pattern here to stay

Saturday, August 7th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions are expected tonight with breezy southerly winds. Dew points will increase into the 70 meaning a humid night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70’s.

Tomorrow: Another warm day across the big country is expected, one where you will want to grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90’s with winds from the south around 15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: We have a warm and breezy weather pattern setting up that will allow those temperatures to top out in triple digits. Overnight lows will be mostly clear and ranging into the mid 70’s. UV index will be extreme so you will definitely want to stay hydrated.