Saturday evening forecast: warming up to the century mark for tomorrow

Saturday, July 24th, 2021

Tonight: Coasting around 99° for this fine, warm Saturday. Expect a seasonal, clear and calm night with winds ranging around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Tour de Gap starts on the warmer side with afternoon highs toping out in the century mark! Sunny with winds near the south at 10 mph. Holding on to some scattered rainfall activity concentrated out towards the northwest. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: Monday arrives and temperatures fall one degree into the upper 90’s. Only a few degrees above normal expected, so make sure to stay hydrated and take it easy out there as the air quality from fires out west will effect the big country. Wednesday we introduce more cloud cover and some more rain chances. Temperatures will be near seasonal if not a tad warmer as we continue through the week.