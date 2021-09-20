Sharp cooldown heading our way for the week ahead!

A late-summer cold front is on our doorstep as we move into the overnight hours and the last day of Summer tomorrow. This will help significantly drop our temperatures from record highs to well below average by tomorrow afternoon and keep us there for the next few days at least.

Tonight: While not a stormy night, it won’t be quiet either. Our next cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing with it gusty winds of around 30 to 35 mph at times and start dropping temperatures as well. Low temps will stay in the 60s.

Tuesday: Another gorgeous day – this time much cooler and more Fall-like than the last few days have been by far. High temps will struggle to make it to 80 degrees in the afternoon with winds continuing to race out of the north at around 30 to 35 mph at times.