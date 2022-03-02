While yes it’s been a little cloudy over the last couple of days, temperatures have been very comfortable to sort of counteract that! We’ve got a cold front heading our way early next week so enjoy the beautiful weather the next few days.

Tonight: Chilly temps settle back in as we get down into the low to mid 40s with calm winds mostly clear skies.

Thursday: Gorgeous again! High temps will continue to climb into the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny with winds remaining less than 15 mph most of the day giving us just a light breeze.