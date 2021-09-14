Summer temps sticking around for another week

It’s not all hot news in this forecast however! Next week we’re eyeing a potential cold front that could bring in our first real feelings of Fall across the Big Country.

Tonight: Pleasant and cool in the 60s across the area. Winds stay light with clear skies.

Wednesday: Another gorgeous day is on the way! High temps are going to climb to around the 90 degree mark with some light winds to help shuffle the air up a bit. Don’t expect much in the way of cloud cover however with sunny skies and a handful of clouds expected.