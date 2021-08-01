Sunday evening forecast: a secondary cold front is on the way

Sunday, July 1st, 2021

Tonight: Overnight lows thanks to the cold front will drop into the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the north ranging 5-10 mph with a chance for scattered showers overnight out ahead of the cold front.

Tomorrow: FALL WEATHER! Who’s excited about afternoon high’s into the 80’s with dewpoint into the 50’s. Enjoy the day although a bit cloudy we will start to see the clouds clear into the evening hours. That’s due to a cold front up north that will arrive early once again.

Future Discussion: As for the rest of the week we can expect a copy of the same conditions for Tuesday with afternoon highs into the upper 80’s but don’t hold your breath because we have warmer temperatures into the triple digits once again by the weekend.