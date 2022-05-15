Sunday, May 15th, 2022

Tonight: Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 60’s with a total lunar eclipse expected overnight with peak totality around 11:11pm.

Tomorrow: A cold front moves in through the dawn hours limiting temperatures into the upper 90’s with more cloud cover moving in throughout the day. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s with a few showers out west, moving east throughout the day Tuesday.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be well above normal, breaking records as temperatures continue into the triple digits. Luckily we have a cold front by the weekend with a few more rain chances and seasonal temperatures to enjoy.