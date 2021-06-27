Sunday Evening Forecast: daily rain chances with cooler than average temperatures expected

Sunday, June 27th, 2021

Tonight: Expect strong to severe storms possible with overnight lows falling to the upper 60’s. Winds will pick up later this evening from the east around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered to isolated rain chances continue across the big country. With the arrival of yesterdays cold front expect temperatures to reach a maximum near the mid 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s. With south-southeasterly winds ranging 10-15 mph. Rain accumulation between 1/4″-1/2″ expected.

Future Discussion: Cooler temperatures all week thanks to some continuing rain chances and weak weekend cold front through the region. Best day for rain will come Monday into Tuesday bringing in around 3/4″-1″ in some areas. Wednesday-Thursday we welcome back the 90’s and by the weekend we have another cold front anticipated to arrive Friday dropping temperatures back into the mid 80’s.