Sunday evening forecast: humid air and warmer temperatures lies ahead

Sunday, July 4th, 2021

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling into the low 70’s. A slight chance for some overnight showers (40%). Expect around 1/10″-1/4″ of rainfall accumulation. Flash flood watch in effect for Scurry and Mitchell county until 6 PM Monday.

Tomorrow: As the holiday weekend comes to a close here’s a look at the conditions we can expect to see as we kick start the week. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 80’s with a few pop-up showers. Overnight lows will stick to the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Humidity will make those 80 degree temperatures feel like the 90’s.

Future Discussion: Daily rain chances continues and end just in time for the weekend. Pop-up/passing showers will occur daily so don’t forget the umbrella. With closer inspection of the future cast the models do hint at some pop-up showers near the late evening hours. However, they will be brief and light in nature giving the fireworks display in the key city the green-ish lights.