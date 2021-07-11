Sunday evening forecast: Rain chances, warmer temperatures with hazy skies expected this week

Sunday, July 11th, 2021

Tonight: Thank to all that rain we received earlier temperatures only got up into the mid 80’s. Flood advisories, lightning and strong winds dominated the early morning. Later on, heavy rain joined in on the forecast. Tonight expect temperatures to fall into the mid 60’s. Winds will be from the northeast switching towards the south between 5-10 mph. 40% chance of scattered showers.

Tomorrow: Another day like Sunday, as you head outside another cooler stat to the forecast however we remain on the humid side. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s. Winds will be from the south between 5-10 mph. 30% Chance of showers

Future Discussion: Heading into Tuesday, you’ll want to enjoy the evening as models hint as humidity dropping down into the 50’s. Afternoon highs heading into the halfway point will climb into the mid 90’s with winds picking up on Wednesday. Don’t forget the Dachshund race is this Thursday.