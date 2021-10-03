Sunday evening forecast: seasonal forecast with winds and temperatures increasing later in the week

Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Tonight: Seasonal temperatures as overnight lows fall into the lower 60’s. Winds will be from the north-northeast around 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with seasonal temperatures as temperatures top out in the upper 80’s. Sunny skies due to an area of high pressure as winds shift from the west to the north-northeast around 5 mph. Overnight lows once again are expected to be in the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: For the rest of the week ahead and the first full week of October, expect temperatures, wind speed and humidity to increase later into the week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90’s by the weekend. No real rain chances this week but we are keeping a close eye on another possible front into next week.