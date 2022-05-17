Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

Tonight: Watching over the city of Abilene due to the mesquite fire out towards the west of Abilene. Continuing tonight with a red flag warning through midnight. Tonight expect temperatures to drop into the low 70’s with winds from the south between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Sunny conditions with elevated fire conditions continuing across the big country. Temperatures tomorrow continuing into the triple digits more than likely breaking another record of 99° set back in 1927. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Heat relief is on the way we just have to make it through the workweek unfortunately. Heading into the weekend and even next week temperatures are expected to cool off below normal (87°) into the low 80’s with a few rain chances into next week.