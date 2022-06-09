Thursday, May 9th, 2022

Today/Tonight: Sunny skies and and incoming weak cold front will keep those temperatures near the century mark today. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with winds from the south around 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph with the potential to see a few light showers for our extreme northwestern counties during the evening into overnight Friday morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will lead to warm temperatures once again limited to the low triple digits with winds from the south between 5-15mph. With cloud cover decreasing through the afternoon will manage to keep the temperatures on a constant increase with the overnight lows into the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: Stay hydrated and find ways to break the heat because there will be plenty of temperatures into the triple digits as we close out the work week and move ahead into the weekend.