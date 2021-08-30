Warm and sunny as we transition into September later this week

KTAB Your Weather Authority
Barring any insane weather phenomena that happen out of the blue we’re expecting a quiet end to the month of August tomorrow! We could see a handful of afternoon showers to close out the month but aside from that it’s going to be a warm and sunny start to the month of September on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mild and humid as low temps remain in the 70s. Winds stay calm with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected.

Tuesday: Warm and sunny for the most part! High temps will climb back into the mid 90s with a handful of isolated afternoon showers and storms expected for some of the Big Country. Winds stay on the lighter side at around 5 to 15 mph with some cloud cover possible with the rain showers in the afternoon as well.

