Warm and windy ahead of our next cold front on Veterans Day

Since the drizzly and overcast skies of last week, the weather across the Big Country has been phenomenal! Pleasant afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s, not as much wind as last week and plenty of sunshine to go around has made it feel awfully pleasant to be outside – so long as you aren’t a major allergy sufferer at least. We’re now two days away from the average first freeze for the Big Country and the good news is, there’s no freeze expected any time soon!

Tonight: Pretty mild and more Spring-like than anything. Low temps remain closer to 60 degrees overnight with an increase in humidity levels and a slight breeze to help prevent fog from forming.

Wednesday: Another beautiful day, we’re just mixing in some stronger winds with plenty of sunshine all day. High temps could approach the 80 degree mark in the afternoon. Winds could also gust as high as 30 to 35 mph at times. We’ll see a pretty similar day to Tuesday with a cloudy start followed by clearing skies throughout the day.