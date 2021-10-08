Warm and windy weekend ahead with cold fronts and rain chances next week!

We’ve got an ever-changing forecast heading our way for the next week or more! Winds are going to spike temperatures and humidity levels this weekend before more seasonal weather shuffles back in for most of next week thanks to a pair of cold fronts and potential rain chances throughout the week next week.

Tonight: Mild and breezy as low temps dip down into the mid 60s. Winds stay strong at around 10 to 20 mph all night with a few clouds passing by overnight.

Saturday: Warm and windy! High temps will reflect similar to today in the low to mid 90s. Winds are getting even stronger, gusting as high as 25 mph at times so be ready for a breeze if you’re heading outside!

Sunday: Another beautiful warm and a windy day again. High temps will remain in the low to mid 90s yet again. Winds are going to ramp up to as high as 30 mph this time with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds passing overhead. A small chance for some isolated to scattered showers in the evening and overnight hours will be possible for some of the Big Country.