Warmer and more humid weather is back in the forecast this week

Unfortunately these crisp mornings and cool afternoons are quickly leaving us as humidity and warmer air flows back into the Big Country over the next few days.

Tonight: Not quite as cool as the last few morning, we’ll be starting out in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s (about 10 degrees warmer than last night). Winds stay breezy as well at around 10 to 20 mph and clouds will fill in throughout creating a mostly cloudy sky overnight.

Tuesday: While the cloud cover from the morning breaks up by lunchtime, humidity levels will continue to rise throughout the day, giving way to a slightly warmer afternoon with most of us reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds stay breezy at around 10 to 20 mph.