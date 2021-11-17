Wednesday evening forecast: cold front dropping temperatures back down to seasonal

Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

Tonight: Thanks to todays cold front we saw cooler temperatures with our afternoon high coming in at 11 am. (77°) Tonight expect some cloud cover to move in overnight with overnight lows dropping to a minimum of the low 40’s. Winds will continue from the north at about 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: A cold reminder that winter is getting closer as we approach our coolest day into the month of November. Afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50’s with overnight lows into the mid 30’s. So remember to protect the 3 P’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures become a bit more seasonal as we move into the start of the weekend with temperatures into the mid and upper 70’s. A cold front will arrive Sunday with isolated rain chances at best dropping temperatures into the mix of the 60’s with overnight lows in the mix of the 40’s. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend we could see a strong cold front causing a few issues before the Holiday.