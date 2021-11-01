Wet and dreary start to November on the way

It’ll be quite a different start to November as compared to October! Widespread mist and drizzle will hang over the Big Country through Wednesday before we see a clearing and warming temperatures by the end of the week.

Tonight: Chilly and cloudy with mist/drizzle beginning to fill in. Low temps will drop down into the 40s with light winds of around 5 to 15 mph. Overcast skies will stay all night.

Tuesday: Unfortunately it’ll remain the opposite of this past weekend. High temps will struggle to reach even 60° as winds remain up around 20 mph at their strongest. Widespread mist and drizzle will continue throughout the day and into the evening hours, with some areas of heavier rainfall possible at times. Grab a sweater or jacket and maybe even an umbrella if you’re heading out the door at all!