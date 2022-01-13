Winds ramp up as a cold front approaches tomorrow night

Moving into the end of the week we’ll see temperatures stay warm but winds ramp up to as high as 30 mph and will likely reach over 50 mph at times on Saturday.

Tonight: More mild than previous nights but still cool as temperatures stay above freezing around the 40 degree mark. Winds should stay pretty calm and then begin ramping up towards the morning hours Friday.

Friday: Believe it or not, high temps are going to climb even higher to the mid 70s by the afternoon. This will be fueled by strong winds of around 30 mph gusts or more at times, leading to a windy and warm day all around. A cold front approaches tonight that will swap the winds to the north and increase them to over 50 mph at times.