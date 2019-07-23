KTAB ‘On The Road’ comes to City Park in Anson

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Coming to a town near you: KTAB’s ‘On the Road’ tour!

Mark your calendars for July 22-26 because KTAB News is touring the Big Country. Our news team travels through five Big Country communities each year highlighting the folks in each city.

Monday, July 22: Early (Visitors & Events Center)

Early (Visitors & Events Center) Tuesday, July 23: Anson (City Park)

Anson (City Park) Wednesday, July 24 : Cisco (Pavilion)

: Cisco (Pavilion) Thursday, July 25 : Albany (The Feed Store)

: Albany (The Feed Store) Friday, July 26: Sweetwater (Newman Park)

“It’s important for us to connect with our audience,” said KTAB VP/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “‘On the Road’ allows us to go out and meet our amazing viewers all across the Big Country. It also allows us to connect with our advertisers and offer them unique exposure to connect them to a greater audience.”

At each host city, residents will be able to meet their favorite KTAB News personalities and watch live broadcasts of KTAB 4U and KTAB News at 5 and KTAB News at 6.

Free food and live music from The Kirk House Band is also being planned. Attendees will also hear the sounds from Key City Entertainment while browsing local booths.

The event is free and completely open to the public.

Here’s how much fun we had last year:

