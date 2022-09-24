Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Tonight: A clear night with temperatures dropping off into the upper 60’s with with winds from south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will be interesting due to an incoming cold front with cloud cover and spotty showers moving through the evening hours. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90’s and cool down due to a cold front.

Future Discussion: Feeling seasonal and DRY following the cold front with temperatures increasing due to an area of high pressure at mid-levels into next weekend. Afternoon highs will be into the upper 80’s to low 90’s with overnight lows into the low 60’s.