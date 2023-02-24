Friday, February 24th, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Frigid day Friday, with cloud cover continuing through the day keeping temperatures well below average. On and off light rain/drizzle will continue into tomorrow with areas that fall below freezing the potential to see a light wintry mix. Not to worry we are not expecting that much accumulation. Heading into the weekend a warm front will arrive increasing the temperatures into the weekend with another cold front into early next week brining back rain chances this weekend with the potential to see some severe weather possible.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with light rain showers/drizzle and a few areas seeing a wintry mix. Temperatures will continue to fall thanks to a backdoor cold front ushering in cooler air. We’ll warm up thanks to some decent cloud cover but still enough for a cold evening . High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from falling below freezing. Still quite cold and calm however. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: NE 5 MPH.