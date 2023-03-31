Friday, March 31st, 2023

Summary: a cold front moves through bringing westerly winds into the area, this front will clash with a dry line removing cloud cover and taking with it moisture from the region. This will allow for temperature to rise before a warm front moves in heading into Palm Sunday. Another cold front and dry-line bringing in a front with rain chances.

Today: High Temperature: Partly sunny and humid start the morning, with cloud cover decreasing with a red flag warning and wind advisory possibly bringing dust to the big country. 76° Wind: W 15-30 G 40 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds across the region. Low Temperature: 45° Wind: W>SE 5-15 MPH