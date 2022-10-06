FORECAST SUMMARY:
Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Wednesday with a tad bit of upper level clouds with isolated cloud cover in the area. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with ONE more cold front. We are currently watching the potential for another cold front with rain chances into Thursday of next week. Winds will continue from the southwest switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.
FORECAST DETAILS
Today: Mostly sunny with a few upper level clouds and isolated showers out west as a cold front moves through. High Temperature: 88° Winds: E 5-10MPH
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: E 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny with a few more clouds once again with a few isolated showers out north as a cold front pushes through . High Temperature: 87° Winds: ESE/ENE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers but overall a GORGEOUS day. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S/SSE 5-15 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal with a 20% chance of isolated showers. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-15 MPH
Monday: Mostly sunny with humidity increasing. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds and breezy winds. High Temperature: 86°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures trending slightly warmer and breezy,. High Temperature: 89°