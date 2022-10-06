FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Wednesday with a tad bit of upper level clouds with isolated cloud cover in the area. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with ONE more cold front. We are currently watching the potential for another cold front with rain chances into Thursday of next week. Winds will continue from the southwest switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly sunny with a few upper level clouds and isolated showers out west as a cold front moves through. High Temperature: 88° Winds: E 5-10MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny with a few more clouds once again with a few isolated showers out north as a cold front pushes through . High Temperature: 87° Winds: ESE/ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers but overall a GORGEOUS day. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S/SSE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal with a 20% chance of isolated showers. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny with humidity increasing. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds and breezy winds. High Temperature: 86°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures trending slightly warmer and breezy,. High Temperature: 89°