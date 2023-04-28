Friday, April 28th, 2023

Summary: Sunshine to start off the morning but then the cold front will roll through the big country ushering in cooler air by the afternoon, with strong to severe showers out east. Temperatures will be falling into the evening so make sure to pack a light jacket. Temperatures warming up into Sunday with a stationary front into Monday. Rain chances pick back up Tuesday evening.

Today: Sunny with cloud cover moving in with strong winds. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S>N 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering rain showers. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: N 15-25 G 40 MPH