Tuesday, March 28th, 2023

Summary:

Today: Mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing leading to partly sunny skies with a few areas seeing spotty showers through the region. High Temperature: 60° WINDS: N 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy making it difficult to see the planet palooza with spotty showers continuing through early Wednesday morning. Low temperature: 45° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH