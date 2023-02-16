FORECAST SUMMARY:

A strong cold front moved through the region late Wednesday afternoon following an unseasonably warm day. It will be a cold day in the big country with feels like temperatures into the upper teens and low 20’s. Temperatures will be on a warm steady rebound into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly sunny skies out behind Wednesday’s quick cold front, causing around a 40° drop across the region. Cloud cover will retreat leaving behind clear skies this evening. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNW 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies, low winds will lead to radiational cooling so remember the 4 p’s. Pets, plants ,pets and people as you head off to bed. Drip those sinks and open the cupboards. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: N 5-15 G 25 MPH. (10% rain chance)

Friday: A COLD START to Friday morning thanks to some radiational cooling overnight. A hard freeze for most of the area is expected. Mostly sunny with temperatures still below normal. . High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 5 MPH

Saturday: Temperatures will start near freezing to kick off the weekend so make sure to bundle up. Cloud cover will move in early and build through the evening. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N>E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies as temperatures continue a slow trend, more cloud cover will move in overnight leading to a mostly cloudy night . High Temperature: 70° Winds: MPH. (10% rain chance)

Monday: Partly sunny conditions with WARM and well above normal temperatures . High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday : Partly sunny and warm with increasing cloud cover and a 10% rain chance. . High Temperature: 76°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with increasing cloud cover and a 10% rain chance. High Temperature: 72°.