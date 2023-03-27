Summary: Alright big country… this weather is the very definition of spring. Warm temperatures, with breezy winds, rain showers, severe storms and a few cold fronts. All packed tightly into the 7 day forecast.

Today: Increasing cloud cover by the lunch hour as winds remain rather light. High Temperature:65° Winds: ENE 5 MPH (Rain chance: 10%)

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy as another cold front moves in. Low Temperature:41° Winds: NE 5-15 G 25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers mainly south of I-20. High Temperature:62° Winds: E>NE 5-20 MPH (Rain chance: 20%)

Wednesday: A warm front moves in causing a bit of a warming trend with temperatures getting back to seasonal. High Temperature:73° Winds: S>SSE 5-25 G 35 MPH

Thursday: A chance for some strong/severe storms come into play overnight into Friday morning but that all will depend on the cloud cover. Mostly cloudy and breezy . High Temperature:79° Winds: S 20-25 G 35 MPH

Friday: Early morning thunderstorms leaving behind partly sunny conditions with strong winds. High Temperature:82° Winds: S>W 10-25 G 35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a cold front moving in early allowing for temperatures close to normal possible. High Temperature:75°

Sunday: (PALM SUNDAY) Mostly Sunny, warm and breezy. High Temperature:85°