Friday, April 7th, 2023

Summary: Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to peaks of sunshine and mostly sunny skies with a few small, light rain chances across the big country. A warm up arrives into Easter Sunday as winds will return out of the south, allowing temperatures to climb and moisture to build before a WEAK cold front moves in by Monday.

Today: High Temperature: Partly sunny skies with rain chances following the afternoon hours mainly on the more light side. 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers following the overnight hours. Low Temperature: 48°