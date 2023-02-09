FORECAST SUMMARY:

Don’t forget the jacket this morning as a cold front pushes through this afternoon. Our next weather maker could bring a light passing rain shower with a chance of slight Heading into the rest of the week, sunshine continues with breezy winds and temperatures into the mid 60’s with rain chances into next week for the holiday weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Areas of patchy morning fog dissipating leaving behind sunny skies, however, following today’s cold front a few areas out towards the northwest could see some wintry mix. (no accumulation expected). Grab the jacket as you head out the door. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSW>N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: It will be a cold night as the cold front moved through the area, winds holding strong will provide some wind chills in the 20’s. Mostly cloudy tonight with clouds increasing. Rain chance (10%) Low Temperature: 33° Winds: NNW 15-20 G 30 MPH.

Friday: Starting off mostly cloudy then clearing throughout the day. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 15-20 G 30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny skies with light winds. High Temperature: 56° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly cloudy skies but with temperatures near seasonal and breezy winds. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 15-20 G 25 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds and a 50% rain chance with accumulation around < 1/10″ expected. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday :Partly sunny with light winds, and some rainfall accumulation between 1/4″-1/2″ High Temperature: 61° Rain chance (40%)

Wednesday: Sunny with breezy winds. High Temperature: 71°.