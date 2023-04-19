Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

Summary: A retreating dry-line out in Lubbock will move through once again across the big country leaving temperatures to climb out ahead of our next cold front which arrives tomorrow. That front will stall on Friday. A high pressure warms up the temperatures Saturday with a few showers limiting temperatures by Sunday.

Today: Starting off partly sunny with clouds decreasing ahead of a dry-line with strong winds and isolated rain chances (20%) High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-25 G 35MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few chances at a few isolated showers before 10pm. Winds will huff and puff so watch out. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 20-25 G 35 MPH